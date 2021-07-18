Advertisement

Greenville SWAT responds to hours long domestic situation

Greenville police at Legacy at Fire Tower Apartments
Greenville police at Legacy at Fire Tower Apartments(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville Police and members of the SWAT team went out to a call at the Legacy at Fire Tower apartments Sunday morning.

According to officials, a women called authorities during a domestic dispute with her boyfriend. Police say she left the apartment, but told police she was still there.

The man remained in the apartment, but later came out and explained the situation to officers. Both are currently in police custody for questioning.

