Some ENC parents start to see new monthly child tax credits

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Some parents have already received new monthly child tax credits this month.

The payments are part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

“With 3 teenage sons, you know, groceries is a big part of it,” Vicki O’Hara said of the payment. “Funding education or funding towards food and making sure that bellies are filled, that’s the most important part, but then also making sure that we’re getting out and working and having a sense of purpose. I think the biggest thing for us, is, we’re so trained to receive that money systematically by April every year, and then to have that broken up into increments, is just a shift in our mindset financially ... then to know that if we get it ahead of time just to make sure we’re putting it towards the right allocation of where it needs to go and just planning ahead for that.”

Some will see payments up to $300 a month per child under the age of 6 and $250 per month for kids ages 6-17.

“300 dollars ... that’s good per child,” parent John Pigg said. “I mean it definitely will help out monthly daycare payments for our daughter.”

There is an option to opt out of the Advance should parents choose to do so.

Instructions for opting out of the advance child tax credit are located on the IRS website.

