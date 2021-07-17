Advertisement

Rocky Mount Fire Department to celebrate 125 years of service

Rocky Mount Fire Department 125th Anniversary(The Rocky Mount Fire Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -The community is welcome to celebrate the Rocky Mount Fire Department’s 125 years of service Saturday.

From 9 a.m. to noon at the John P. Sykes Training Ground the department will showcase live fire demonstrations, host an exhibit by the department’s special teams and display equipment. The department will also provide food and 125th anniversary souvenir items.

To wrap up the celebration there will be a community celebration at the Helen P. Gay Rocky Mount Historic Train Station at 8:30 p.m.

“We hope our community will agree it is an occasion worth commemorating with the events we have planned. We look forward to seeing everyone throughout the day at our community events to help us celebrate.”

Rocky Mount Fire Chief, Corey Mercer

