Advertisement

Onslow County man convicted on weapon and drug trafficking crimes

(Storyblocks)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -A federal jury has convicted an Onslow County man on weapon and drug trafficking charges.

Jourden Tairee Shepard, 23-years-old, was found guilty on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Prior to the trial, he pled guilty to possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, on August 14, 2020, members of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit were conducting surveillance on an open air drug market known to locals as “The Hill” when officers observed Shepard’s car pull into The Hill and engage in activity consistent with narcotic sales. Shepard’s vehicle was stopped for fictitious tags as he was leaving the area. A K9 sniff and subsequent search revealed crack cocaine, bundles of fentanyl, a loaded Glock 17 handgun, and $2,246 in cash all in the center console of the vehicle. Shepard had been previously convicted of multiple felonies.

Shepard is set to be sentenced on October 12, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenager dies in Hertford County crash, 3 others hurt
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Sydney McInerney accepts award on father's behalf
Daughter of late Greenville officer accepts award on his behalf
Darwin Robinson, Jr.
Police charge man after woman’s body found in Jacksonville motel
Sheli Nix & David Durham
Emerald Isle Police arrest two for vehicle break-ins

Latest News

NC Freedom Caucus lawmakers want to check voting machines
Police obtain murder warrant for man in Kinston murder
Intersections in Lenoir & Beaufort Counties getting all-way stops
UPDATE: Four arrested in Kinston following report of shots fired
UPDATE: Four arrested in Kinston following report of shots fired
SHERIFF: Duplin County man charged in woman’s murder
SHERIFF: Duplin County man charged in woman’s murder