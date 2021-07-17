Onslow County man convicted on weapon and drug trafficking crimes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -A federal jury has convicted an Onslow County man on weapon and drug trafficking charges.

Jourden Tairee Shepard, 23-years-old, was found guilty on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Prior to the trial, he pled guilty to possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, on August 14, 2020, members of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit were conducting surveillance on an open air drug market known to locals as “The Hill” when officers observed Shepard’s car pull into The Hill and engage in activity consistent with narcotic sales. Shepard’s vehicle was stopped for fictitious tags as he was leaving the area. A K9 sniff and subsequent search revealed crack cocaine, bundles of fentanyl, a loaded Glock 17 handgun, and $2,246 in cash all in the center console of the vehicle. Shepard had been previously convicted of multiple felonies.

Shepard is set to be sentenced on October 12, 2021.

