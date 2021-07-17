Advertisement

Officials break ground at new Swan Quarter Fire Dept. site

The proposed new substation of the Swan Quarter VFD.
The proposed new substation of the Swan Quarter VFD.(Swan Quarter VFD)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WITN) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the site of the new Swan Quarter Fire Department on Saturday.

Federal and state officials broke ground with the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture North Carolina Rural Development, who is investing $1 million in loans and disaster grants to construct a substation and purchase fire equipment for Swan Quarter Volunteer Fire Department, USDA said.

“The substation is needed to reduce response times and improve fire protection services to residents in the Swan Quarter,” USDA said.

Rural Development Acting State Director Mel Ellis said Swan Quarter is a growing rural community where citizens will receive the help they need if there is an emergency.

The building will contain a commercial grade kitchen, training room, office spaces, American Disabilities Act compliant bathrooms with showers and bays that can facilitate four firetrucks, USDA said.

On the occasion of the Groundbreaking for our new Lake Comfort Substation and our 50th Anniversary Open House, here is a...

Posted by Swan Quarter VFD on Saturday, July 17, 2021

