Advertisement

New Bern police investigate drive-by shooting

NBPD Officer
NBPD Officer(witn)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Police Department is investigating a Friday night drive-by shooting.

New Bern Police Capt. David Daniels says it happened on the 1200th block of E Street around 6:45 p.m. Police say while no one was injured bullet holes did go through property damaging homes and cars in the area.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can contact the New Bern Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers and a small cross sit at the scene where a City of Washington employee was killed in a...
UPDATE: Washington identifies public works employee killed in accident
Sean Rambert, Jr.
Family views body cam footage for 2nd time in 2019 Greenville officer-involved shooting
Family of man shot and killed in New Bern shares message after three men were arrested and...
Family of New Bern man killed last year grateful following arrests
Victor Parker
SHERIFF: Duplin County man charged in woman’s murder
Sydney McInerney accepts award on father's behalf
Daughter of late Greenville officer accepts award on his behalf

Latest News

Scattered strong to severe storms possible late Sunday
First Alert Weather Day: Sunday’s storms expected to douse the East
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Storms increasing through the weekend
NC Freedom Caucus lawmakers want to check voting machines
Police obtain murder warrant for man in Kinston murder