New Bern police investigate drive-by shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Police Department is investigating a Friday night drive-by shooting.

New Bern Police Capt. David Daniels says it happened on the 1200th block of E Street around 6:45 p.m. Police say while no one was injured bullet holes did go through property damaging homes and cars in the area.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can contact the New Bern Police Department.

