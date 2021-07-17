NC Freedom Caucus lawmakers want to check voting machines

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Some state lawmakers are demanding to see the workings of voting machines in North Carolina to ensure for voters that they are secure.

The group of House Republicans who call themselves “The Freedom Caucus,” say they need to inspect the voting machines so they can reassure constituents that North Carolina elections are secure.

Representative Keith Kidwell from Beaufort County says he has already asked for access to a couple of randomly selected election systems and software voting machines but was denied.

During a media conference, Kidwell said, “Simply open the machines, unfold the boards and show the Freedom Caucus so that we can come back to the people and tell them we’ve looked at the machines and there’s nothing here. I’m confident, based on what ES&S (The manufacturer of most NC voting machines) has shown us to this point, that that’s what’s going to happen.”

State Elections Director Brinson Bell says federal and state laws limit who can access the internal workings of voting machines, and lawmakers are not on the list. She says she will cooperate with lawmakers to the extent the law allows.

There is no evidence that North Carolina elections are not secure.

Everyone in the Freedom Caucus was elected in 2020, and none of them claim any fraud in those elections.

