Intersections in Lenoir & Beaufort Counties getting all-way stops

EASTERN CAROLINA, N.C. (WITN) -A couple of intersections in Lenoir and Beaufort counties will undergo safety improvements early next week, weather permitting.

Beginning Monday morning, the N.C. Department of Transportation will convert Grainger Station and Sharon Station roads, northeast of Kinston, into an all-way stop intersection. Currently, Grainger Station Road drivers do not have to stop.

On Tuesday, an all-way stop will be installed at VOA and Cherry Run roads in Washington. Currently, Cherry Run Road drivers do not have to stop.

Crews expect to be finished each day with the changes by the early afternoon.

Drivers should keep an eye out for crews working at these intersections and prepare for the new traffic design.

