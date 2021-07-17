Advertisement

‘Check out our new Infiniti pool’: Teen drives directly into a Colo. swimming pool

By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Firefighters in Colorado appear to be trained for everything after a group was tasked with removing a car from a swimming pool this week.

KKTV reports that according to Lakewood Police, a teenager was issued a citation after driving a vehicle straight into a pool on Thursday. The inexperienced driver was able to walk away without a scratch, but the car was stuck at the bottom of a 4-foot pool.

The make of the car was an Infiniti and the Lakewood Police Department couldn’t help themselves. “Check out our new Infiniti Pool,” a representative with Lakewood Police wrote on Twitter.

Video provided by West Metro Fire shows a diver helping to remove the car from the pool.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenager dies in Hertford County crash, 3 others hurt
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Sydney McInerney accepts award on father's behalf
Daughter of late Greenville officer accepts award on his behalf
Darwin Robinson, Jr.
Police charge man after woman’s body found in Jacksonville motel
Sheli Nix & David Durham
Emerald Isle Police arrest two for vehicle break-ins

Latest News

Start Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Storms expected this weekend
In this photo provided by the Oregon Department of Transportation flames from the Jack Fire...
Erratic Oregon wildfire destroys dozens of homes, expands
NC Freedom Caucus lawmakers want to check voting machines
Police obtain murder warrant for man in Kinston murder