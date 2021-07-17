Advertisement

Carteret Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating mobile home park shooting

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a mobile home park shooting that happened Friday night.

Major Jason Wank said around 11:30 p.m., a car entered the Seascape Mobile Home Park located at 446 Nine Foot Road in Newport and that approximately six rounds were fired into the park.

Wank said no one was hurt but one of the rounds struck a car.

Officials are reviewing surveillance video and ask anyone with additional information about the shooting to contact the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office or leave an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

