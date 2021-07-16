UPDATE: Washington identifies public works employee killed in accident

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Washington has identified a public works employee killed in an accident earlier this week.

City Manager Jonathan Russell said that Redden Woolard, 61, died in Tuesday’s accident involving a tractor accident.

Officials said that Woolard, who worked for the city for 8 years, had been mowing a ditch bank along a drainage canal behind the Pizza Inn and Economy Lodge around noon when his tractor rolled over on him.

Russell said that funeral arrangements are still being finalized.

The Occupational Safety and Health Division with the North Carolina Department of Labor is investigating the death.

