UPDATE: Four arrested in Kinston following report of shots fired

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police say four people are behind bars for their part in a shooting.

The Kinston Police Department went out to 500 E. Shine Street around 10 a.m. Thursday for a report of shots fired.

Investigators said that a shooter fired from a grey car at a group of men on Shine Street.

Police said they ended up charging Niyon Lathon, 19, Tyler Davis, 21, Tajiri Hines, 19, and Jaquan Sutton, 22, all of Kinston, after they determined they were responsible.

Lathon and Davis are both charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted Felon. Lathon is also being charged with attempted murder.

Hines has been charged with carrying a concealed handgun.

Police said officers found the vehicle in the case around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Sutton, who police said was the driver of the car, was charged with attempted murder.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Kinston Police Department 252-939-4020.

