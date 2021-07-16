Advertisement

Three arrested following a shots fired call

Tyler Davis, Niyon Lathon, & Tajiri Hines
Tyler Davis, Niyon Lathon, & Tajiri Hines(Kinston Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were arrested following a shots fired call in Kinston.

Kinston Police responded to the call around 10 a.m. around the 500th block of E. Shine Street.

Throughout the investigation police found the shots were fired from a grey passenger car.

Niyon Lathon, Tyler Davis and Tajiri Hines were arrested for their involvement in the crime.

Lathon and Davis were both charged for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Lathon was also charged with attempted murder.

Hines was charged with carrying a concealed handgun.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Kinston Police.

