Some North Carolina hospitals dangerously low on blood

blood shortage
blood shortage(Live 5 News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Leaders of the agencies that provide blood to some North Carolina hospitals say the easing of the coronavirus pandemic has created potentially dangerous shortages.

As people get out and about more, injuries from car crashes and other traumas are increasing, and the backlog of surgical procedures delayed by the pandemic have driven up demand for blood and platelets.

The News & Observer of Raleigh also reports that fewer organizations are hosting blood drives and fewer individuals are coming in to donation centers.

Delisha English, president and CEO of The Blood Connection, says her agency cannot keep up with what she calls an unprecedented need for blood.

