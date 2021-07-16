Advertisement

SHERIFF: Duplin County man charged in woman’s murder

Victor Parker
Victor Parker(Duplin County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have arrested a man for shooting and killing a woman this past Wednesday.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said that Victor Parker, 58, of Magnolia, has been charged with murder in the death of 53-year-old Tammy James.

Deputies responded around 9:17 p.m. to an address near Magnolia after learning a woman had been shot.

James was taken to the hospital where she died.

Parker is being held without bond.

