Police obtain murder warrant for man in Kinston murder

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police say warrants have been obtained to charge a Fayetteville man with a Kinston murder.

Kinston Police said that the warrant is for Torrence Howard, 33, of Fayetteville.

Investigators believe he’s responsible for the murder of Gabrielle Wendt on April 17th.

Wendt’s body was discovered during a welfare check at a home on the 800 block of College Street.

Howard is in the custody of the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated federal charges, police said.

