Advertisement

Police obtain murder warrant for man in Kinston murder

Torrence Howard
Torrence Howard(Kinston Police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police say warrants have been obtained to charge a Fayetteville man with a Kinston murder.

Kinston Police said that the warrant is for Torrence Howard, 33, of Fayetteville.

Investigators believe he’s responsible for the murder of Gabrielle Wendt on April 17th.

Wendt’s body was discovered during a welfare check at a home on the 800 block of College Street.

Howard is in the custody of the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated federal charges, police said.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenager dies in Hertford County crash, 3 others hurt
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Darwin Robinson, Jr.
Police charge man after woman’s body found in Jacksonville motel
Sheli Nix & David Durham
Emerald Isle Police arrest two for vehicle break-ins
Sydney McInerney accepts award on father's behalf
Daughter of late Greenville officer accepts award on his behalf

Latest News

Boil water notice lifted for Maysville
Wesley United Methodist Church
Fundraiser to help Farmville church rebuild
Sean Rambert, Jr.
Family to view body cam footage for 2nd time in 2019 Greenville officer involved shooting
Victor Parker
SHERIFF: Duplin County man charged in woman’s murder