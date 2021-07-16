Pet of the Week: Dulce

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The pick of the litter this week is kitten Dulce who is looking for a forever home.

Dulce’s mother, Oscura and her kittens Uno, Dos, Churro, and Bunuelo were once strays, they have since been in foster care.

Saving Graces 4 Felines says Dulce and all the kittens are spunky and playful, but also very affectionate making them perfect additions to any family.

Saving Graces is showing cats and kittens by appointment this week.

Click here, to see all of the cats and kittens available for adoption.

