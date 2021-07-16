Partners In Education announces funding for grants, resources for beginning teachers

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County’s Partners In Education (PIE) has announced a $60,000 grant to benefit local teachers.

The grant awarded by The Harold H. Bate Foundation, will be divided with $30,000 for the Craven County Cheryl Marteney Beginning Teachers’ Cottage and the other $30,000 for The Bate Foundation Individual School Grant Program.

The Beginning Teachers’ Cottage provides resources for new teacher to help them be effective in the classroom. The program uses incentives to encourage teachers to go above and beyond, and then rewarding them for their work.

Previous Story Regarding The Teachers’ Cottage

The Individuals School Grants benefited by this donation, help to address the needs of specific Craven County schools.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.