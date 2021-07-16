Advertisement

Kids in cars: Expert warns parents about the risk amid rising temperatures

Dangers of Hot Cars
Dangers of Hot Cars(WITN)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Consistently high temperatures in Eastern Carolina bring new dangers.

Ellen Walston, the Safe Kids Pitt County coordinator for Vidant Medical Center, warns parents that leaving a child in a hot car for even a minute can be fatal.

She said this year alone, the country has lost five children that were left in the back of cars.

“The majority of the deaths that occur are for children under two, and most of those children can’t even verbalize if they’re too hot,” she said.

Sharmaine Wooten, a mother of seven in Greenville, understands that a parent’s life is full of distractions that can lead to an oversight like this.

“It’s very easy to leave your kids in the car,” she said. “One can be crying, one needs to be changed, one could be hungry, one could be gassy.”

While Walston suggests setting an alarm or putting your purse or wallet in the backseat to remember, Wooten said checking for everyone has simply become a habit.

“I learn to always look at the backseat. That was my last thing I looked at. Instead of looking to see if I had my keys, I looked to see if I had everybody,” she explained.

Kids aren’t the only ones threatened by the heat. Anyone going about their day in 90 to 100-degree weather is at risk of overheating or heat exhaustion.

“I run six days a week,” said Chris Loignon, the owner of Fleet Feet.

He runs early in the morning and stays hydrated to keep safe in these conditions.

“Try... to drink water every 30 minutes,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers and a small cross sit at the scene where a City of Washington employee was killed in a...
Washington public works employee killed in tractor accident
Teenager dies in Hertford County crash, 3 others hurt
Darwin Robinson, Jr.
Police charge man after woman’s body found in Jacksonville motel
Tangela Parker and Eric Parker
Couple wanted in North Carolina killing arrested in Arizona
Karl Shackleford, Jr.
UPDATE: Man arrested, faces charges in Kinston fatal shooting investigation

Latest News

Coastal Carolina Airport
Coastal Carolina Airport making major upgrades
Family of man shot and killed in New Bern shares message after three men were arrested and...
Family of New Bern man killed last year grateful following arrests
File - In this June 11, 2021 file photo customers wear face masks in an outdoor mall with...
With virus cases rising, mask mandate back on in Los Angeles
Sydney McInerney accepts award on father's behalf
Daughter of late Greenville officer accepts award on his behalf