Greenville officers receive police medal of valor for heroic actions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville Police are honoring two officers for their life-saving actions last month when they pulled a woman from a submerged car.

GPD posted on their Facebook page Thursday that officers Justin Lavin and Christopher Santiago were presented with the Police Medal of Valor for an act of outstanding bravery, intelligently performed in the line of duty at imminent personal hazard of life under circumstances exhibiting a disregard of personal consequences.

The officers were traveling in the area of Frog Level and Wainwright Road on their way to work when they noticed a vehicle overturned in a ditch and submerged in water. The driver was trapped inside the vehicle.

The Facebook post says, “Without hesitation, the officers quickly and selflessly jumped into action, breaking a window to the vehicle so they could gain access. Officer Lavin was able to enter the car and free the driver from her seatbelt. Officer Santiago had the presence of mind to hold a firm grip on Officer Lavin’s belt in the event the car would slip further into the water. As Officer Santiago pulled Officer Lavin, Officer Lavin pulled the driver and their joint efforts freed the woman from the car — undoubtedly saving her life.”

Congrats to both officers.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.