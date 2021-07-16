Advertisement

Greenville officers receive police medal of valor for heroic actions

Greenville officers receive police medal of valor
Greenville officers receive police medal of valor(GPD)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville Police are honoring two officers for their life-saving actions last month when they pulled a woman from a submerged car.

GPD posted on their Facebook page Thursday that officers Justin Lavin and Christopher Santiago were presented with the Police Medal of Valor for an act of outstanding bravery, intelligently performed in the line of duty at imminent personal hazard of life under circumstances exhibiting a disregard of personal consequences.

The officers were traveling in the area of Frog Level and Wainwright Road on their way to work when they noticed a vehicle overturned in a ditch and submerged in water. The driver was trapped inside the vehicle.

Two off-duty Greenville officers credited with rescuing woman from wreck

The Facebook post says, “Without hesitation, the officers quickly and selflessly jumped into action, breaking a window to the vehicle so they could gain access. Officer Lavin was able to enter the car and free the driver from her seatbelt. Officer Santiago had the presence of mind to hold a firm grip on Officer Lavin’s belt in the event the car would slip further into the water. As Officer Santiago pulled Officer Lavin, Officer Lavin pulled the driver and their joint efforts freed the woman from the car — undoubtedly saving her life.”

Congrats to both officers.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers and a small cross sit at the scene where a City of Washington employee was killed in a...
Washington public works employee killed in tractor accident
Teenager dies in Hertford County crash, 3 others hurt
Darwin Robinson, Jr.
Police charge man after woman’s body found in Jacksonville motel
Tangela Parker and Eric Parker
Couple wanted in North Carolina killing arrested in Arizona
Karl Shackleford, Jr.
UPDATE: Man arrested, faces charges in Kinston fatal shooting investigation

Latest News

File - In this June 11, 2021 file photo customers wear face masks in an outdoor mall with...
With virus cases rising, mask mandate back on in Los Angeles
Sydney McInerney accepts award on father's behalf
Daughter of late Greenville officer accepts award on his behalf
Summer school shows positive results for students in Craven County
Summer school shows positive results for students in Craven County
A Lubbock SWAT team was called to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland on Thursday...
West Texas deputy killed in SWAT standoff, others wounded