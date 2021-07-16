Fundraiser to help Farmville church rebuild

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A church in the east is holding a fundraiser Friday night to benefit efforts to rebuild.

In February the Wesley United Methodist Church on Wesley Church Road in Farmville caught fire around 9:30 at night.

The church was a total loss and had to be torn down.

Friday night from 5:30 until 7:30, the church is holding a pancake supper in the fellowship hall at 2979 Wesley Church Road.

Sandra Bonner, who is a member of the church, says the money will go a long way. “It means a lot because we want to put something over there where there is nothing. We had a good response with people wanting to come out and willing to come out. I had one friend that wanted to come but she can’t so she’s paying for the police in town to come out.”

The pancake supper is $8.00 for all you can eat. It is takeout or you can eat at the fellowship hall.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.