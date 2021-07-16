Family to view body cam footage for 2nd time in 2019 Greenville officer involved shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Family members of a man shot and killed by a Greenville Police officer will view body camera footage from that night in 2019 for a second time.

That’s according to Pitt County NAACP President Calvin Henderson who said that the family of Sean Rambert, Jr. will be watching that at the district attorney’s office Friday afternoon.

Rambert’s family says the unarmed man was mentally ill and was diagnosed in 2017 with schizophrenia.

Rambert, 23, was shot and killed by Officer David Johnson on July 9, 2019, after police said that the man had tried to break into a townhome on Brookville Drive.

Police at the time said that Johnson encountered Rambert on the street and that the man did not follow commands which led to a violent struggle.

Chief Mark Holtzman in 2019 said that the officer “fired his weapon multiple times and was able to strike the suspect and got the suspect off of him.”

The family of Rambert was able to view body camera footage from the shooting in February of 2020.

Rambert’s family said after viewing it that Johnson shot the man without him ever touching the officer and that he also did not identify himself as a police officer.

The SBI investigated the shooting and gave its findings to District Attorney Faris Dixon who determined the shooting was justified.

In February of 2021, a wrongful death lawsuit was filed alleging the city and the officer were indifferent to Rambert’s civil rights, grossly negligent, and are directly responsible for his death.

In response to WITN’s request for comment about the lawsuit in February, Greenville Police provided this statement:

Any loss of life in our community is a tragedy. Our hearts continue to go out to Sean Rambert’s family during this difficult time. There is no question July 9, 2019 forever altered the lives of everyone involved.

On that day, at approximately 4:00 in the morning, Greenville police responded to the 2200 block of Brookville Drive for the report of a breaking and entering in progress.

The caller reported that he heard a crash, breaking glass and a male voice inside his home. He and his wife immediately called 9-1-1 and hid in their garage until officers could arrive.

Within 45 seconds of his arrival, David Johnson, a Greenville police officer, encountered the break-in suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Sean Rambert, screaming and charging toward him in the street. Officer Johnson issued repeated commands for Mr. Rambert to get on the ground but Mr. Rambert continued to charge toward the officer. Officer Johnson fired his weapon multiple times, striking Mr. Rambert. Mr. Rambert continued to advance upon Officer Johnson and began climbing on top of him after the officer fell to the ground. A struggle ensued and Officer Johnson fired several additional rounds.

The Greenville Police Department asked the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to conduct a third-party investigation into the shooting. The findings of the SBI’s investigation were presented to Pitt County District Attorney Faris Dixon, who deemed Officer Johnson’s actions justified and reasonably necessary.

