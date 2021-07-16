Advertisement

Family of New Bern man killed last year grateful following arrests

Family of man shot and killed in New Bern shares message after three men were arrested and...
Family of man shot and killed in New Bern shares message after three men were arrested and charged with his murder.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Family members of a man shot and killed last August in New Bern have a message for the three suspects who were arrested and charged with his murder this week.

Zoe Simmons is the aunt of Matthew Small, also known as Uncle Shaggy. She says Matthew did not have kids but all the neighborhood kids, his brothers and his family loved him.

Just a couple of days ago the New Bern Police Department, with help from the U.S. Marshal’s Carolina’s Fugitive Task Force arrested Jarvis Everett, Jamelle Everett and Travis Everett and charged them with murder.

On August 26, 2020, police responded to a 911 call just before midnight to 1210 Broad Street where they found Small with a gunshot wound. He was taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center where he died.

Simmons says his death has been tough on everyone. “Every day, every day, every day. You took somebody’s life that matters. The bible states thou shall not kill. So who were you to take his life because your not God?”

The family says it’s thankful arrests have been made.

The suspects are all being held without bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers and a small cross sit at the scene where a City of Washington employee was killed in a...
Washington public works employee killed in tractor accident
Teenager dies in Hertford County crash, 3 others hurt
Darwin Robinson, Jr.
Police charge man after woman’s body found in Jacksonville motel
Tangela Parker and Eric Parker
Couple wanted in North Carolina killing arrested in Arizona
Karl Shackleford, Jr.
UPDATE: Man arrested, faces charges in Kinston fatal shooting investigation

Latest News

File - In this June 11, 2021 file photo customers wear face masks in an outdoor mall with...
With virus cases rising, mask mandate back on in Los Angeles
Sydney McInerney accepts award on father's behalf
Daughter of late Greenville officer accepts award on his behalf
Greenville officers receive police medal of valor
Greenville officers receive police medal of valor for heroic actions
Summer school shows positive results for students in Craven County
Summer school shows positive results for students in Craven County