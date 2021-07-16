Family of New Bern man killed last year grateful following arrests

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Family members of a man shot and killed last August in New Bern have a message for the three suspects who were arrested and charged with his murder this week.

Zoe Simmons is the aunt of Matthew Small, also known as Uncle Shaggy. She says Matthew did not have kids but all the neighborhood kids, his brothers and his family loved him.

Just a couple of days ago the New Bern Police Department, with help from the U.S. Marshal’s Carolina’s Fugitive Task Force arrested Jarvis Everett, Jamelle Everett and Travis Everett and charged them with murder.

On August 26, 2020, police responded to a 911 call just before midnight to 1210 Broad Street where they found Small with a gunshot wound. He was taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center where he died.

Simmons says his death has been tough on everyone. “Every day, every day, every day. You took somebody’s life that matters. The bible states thou shall not kill. So who were you to take his life because your not God?”

The family says it’s thankful arrests have been made.

The suspects are all being held without bond.

