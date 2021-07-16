Deadly flooding in Europe “unusual and extreme,” meteorologists say

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In parts of western Europe, entire towns and villages are dealing with the aftermath of deadly flooding.

In Germany, scenes showed cars wedged in between collapsed structures and debris, something some of the towns there haven’t seen in decades.

“They received a huge amount of rainfall in a short period of time, we’re talking about amounts of rainfall that they’re not used to,” meteorologist Race Clark said. “When you get that much water, soils, rooftops, parking lots, storm drains, all of the infrastructure is not built for that much water to fall on the surface at that short period of time.”

Clark added some of the buildings that were built in the 18th and 19th centuries were severely damaged or destroyed by the floods.

“This type of flooding is extremely unusual, extremely rare, certainly not something that you would expect to see very often,” Clark said.

Floodwaters can be powerful, dirty, and contaminated. Clark said the murky water can be deep and it’s difficult to tell what sorts of debris are there.

“One of the things that’s really misleading to a lot of people that they may not realize, is just how powerful water is, and that’s because water’s very heavy,” Clark said. “So even just a few inches of moving water, especially if it’s moving at a rapid velocity or rapid speed, it can sweep the ground ... or it can float small vehicles.”

Clark said it’s too early to say how much of this particular event is a result of climate change but in eastern North Carolina, WITN’s First Alert Weather Team continues to keep a close eye on its effects.

WITN meteorologist Phillip Williams said some places have already seen the wettest June on record and as we’re in hurricane season, storms could lead to similar events.

“Flash flooding occurs whenever you have extreme rainfall and those amounts just cannot be absorbed by the ground, therefore they have to run off somewhere,” Williams said. “In Eastern Carolina, most of our flash flooding tends to happen in urban areas but not always, can be anywhere we’ll get too much rain, too quickly, for the ground to absorb it. In a warming climate, we are seeing greater events of extreme rainfall, we’re also seeing more extreme drought, heat just more extreme most every event. We can have events that really blow up these rain totals, and so that’s what we’re going to be watching for as we move forward to see if we have those events here.”

Clark said an event like this starts as a flash flood and then that water recedes and collects into larger rivers, which can take weeks or months to go down to normal. Clark expects we’ll continue to see impacts on larger rivers there for at least a few days to come if not the next couple of weeks.

In Greenville, some areas are by a major river.

NWS’s Shane Kearns said Greenville could see the effects of flooding from upstream for weeks. Kearns said a significant flash flooding event in the Pitt County area was in 2016 during Hurricane Matthew.

Kearns advises drivers to turn around, don’t drown, and pay attention to the weather.

