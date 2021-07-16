Daughter of late Greenville officer accepts award on his behalf

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The daughter of a Greenville Police Officer who died in a house fire last month accepted an award on his behalf Thursday.

The body of Sgt. Tim McInerney was found in his burned out home in Ayden last month.

McInerney led the Violent Crime Reduction Unit and those who knew him say he tried to protect people by investigating with heart and passion.

On Thursday, his team was honored for a recent arrest. McInerney’s daughter Sydney was on hand to accept his award.

GPD posted on Facebook, “The good ones pour their hearts into the work they do. When he passed away last month, we told you about Sgt. Tim McInerney’s passion for catching the bad guys. He lived and breathed his work and its clear his legacy will live on here at the Greenville Police Department. Today, we were honored to present Mac’s team and our Special Victims Unit with Outstanding Police Performance awards for their diligent work in tracking and capturing a suspect with a repeated history of domestic violence. Each individual detective, agent, and victim advocate played a significant role in the suspect’s successful apprehension. They were recognized today for setting a fine example of what can be accomplished when everyone can work together toward a common goal. What made it all the more bittersweet was the fact Mac’s daughter, Sydney, surprised us to accept Mac’s award on his behalf. He and she will always be family. Thank you all for the work you do and congratulations!!”

GPD honors Violent Crime Reduction Unit & SVU (GPD)

Meantime, a fundraiser is being held for Sydney on Thursday, July 22nd at CD’s Grill 111 W. Firetower Road in Winterville. BBQ sandwiches will be sold beginning at 5:30 p.m. until they are sold out.

