Advertisement

Daughter of late Greenville officer accepts award on his behalf

Sydney McInerney accepts award on father's behalf
Sydney McInerney accepts award on father's behalf(GPD)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The daughter of a Greenville Police Officer who died in a house fire last month accepted an award on his behalf Thursday.

The body of Sgt. Tim McInerney was found in his burned out home in Ayden last month.

McInerney led the Violent Crime Reduction Unit and those who knew him say he tried to protect people by investigating with heart and passion.

On Thursday, his team was honored for a recent arrest. McInerney’s daughter Sydney was on hand to accept his award.

GPD posted on Facebook, “The good ones pour their hearts into the work they do. When he passed away last month, we told you about Sgt. Tim McInerney’s passion for catching the bad guys. He lived and breathed his work and its clear his legacy will live on here at the Greenville Police Department. Today, we were honored to present Mac’s team and our Special Victims Unit with Outstanding Police Performance awards for their diligent work in tracking and capturing a suspect with a repeated history of domestic violence. Each individual detective, agent, and victim advocate played a significant role in the suspect’s successful apprehension. They were recognized today for setting a fine example of what can be accomplished when everyone can work together toward a common goal. What made it all the more bittersweet was the fact Mac’s daughter, Sydney, surprised us to accept Mac’s award on his behalf. He and she will always be family. Thank you all for the work you do and congratulations!!”

GPD honors Violent Crime Reduction Unit & SVU
GPD honors Violent Crime Reduction Unit & SVU(GPD)

Meantime, a fundraiser is being held for Sydney on Thursday, July 22nd at CD’s Grill 111 W. Firetower Road in Winterville. BBQ sandwiches will be sold beginning at 5:30 p.m. until they are sold out.

GPD honors Violent Crime Reduction Unit & SVU
GPD honors Violent Crime Reduction Unit & SVU(GPD)

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers and a small cross sit at the scene where a City of Washington employee was killed in a...
Washington public works employee killed in tractor accident
Teenager dies in Hertford County crash, 3 others hurt
Darwin Robinson, Jr.
Police charge man after woman’s body found in Jacksonville motel
Tangela Parker and Eric Parker
Couple wanted in North Carolina killing arrested in Arizona
Karl Shackleford, Jr.
UPDATE: Man arrested, faces charges in Kinston fatal shooting investigation

Latest News

File - In this June 11, 2021 file photo customers wear face masks in an outdoor mall with...
With virus cases rising, mask mandate back on in Los Angeles
Greenville officers receive police medal of valor
Greenville officers receive police medal of valor for heroic actions
Summer school shows positive results for students in Craven County
Summer school shows positive results for students in Craven County
A Lubbock SWAT team was called to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland on Thursday...
West Texas deputy killed in SWAT standoff, others wounded