Coastal Carolina Airport making major upgrades

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -The Coastal Carolina Airport in New Bern airport has been working on several upgrades during the pandemic.

If you go inside the airport you can see different advertisements highlighting eastern North Carolina. Officials hope this will help people traveling find something interesting to do.

Eric Litchfield, the business and air service manager, tells us during COVID they had low numbers of people traveling so they got aggressive with engaging airlines and leadership in the region to plan for recovery after the covid pandemic.

Litchfield says they applied for a small community air service grant they hope to get approved for. If they do they want to recruit an airline to fly directly from New Bern to the Washington D.C. area.

Litchfield says, “Lots of things are going on. We have been updating graphics and destination information inside of the terminal. We have upgraded our I.T support and firewalls. We are taking precautions here at the airport.”

A few other improvements include the current construction of an aircraft rescue and firefighting facility that will be completed in the fall, along with the addition of a new fire truck.

They’re also expanding their parking lot and the terminal by doubling the size.

