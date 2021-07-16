Advertisement

Boil water notice lifted for Maysville

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A boil water notice that was in effect earlier this week for the Town of Maysville has been lifted.

The notice was put in place after a water main was hit by contractors and needed to be repaired.

Maysville officials say water service has been restored to near capacity and samples collected are free of any bacteria.

The town asks residents to manage their water use and consumption and report any leaks or problems.

