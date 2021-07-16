Albert J Ellis airport experiencing security check-in delays due to technical issue

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County officials are warning travelers of possible security delays at Albert J Ellis Airport.

Assistant County Manager Glenn Hargett says that TSA is dealing with significant equipment issues.

Hargett says that it’s resulted in TSA officers having to manually inspect baggage.

We’re told that they’ve brought in more help to assist.

People who are used to a brisk sweep through security in the past are urged to be on time for their flight.

Hargett said the hope is to have it fixed by Saturday but that the issue could take longer.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.