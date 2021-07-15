Teenager dies in Hertford County crash, 3 others hurt

HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol says one teenager died and three others were hurt in a car crash Tuesday night.

State troopers say 18-year-old Edward “Finn” Dunn V of Ahoskie was driving on Newsome Grove Road near Cofield Road southeast of Ahoskie just after 11 p.m. when the car went left of center, struck a ditch, and hit a tree. Troopers say the car flipped over and Dunn, along with three other teenagers who were in the car, were all thrown from the Vehicle.

Troopers say the three other teenagers, whose names have not been released, are seriously hurt. A Facebook post from Ahoskie Baptist Church says all three are hospitalized at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

The church says a prayer vigil will be held at Beechwood Country Club on Hole #10 at the cross at 7 p.m. Thursday.

