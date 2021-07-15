Advertisement

Second suspect jailed in robbery of Pender County duck hunters

James Farland Jr. and Tyrese Daquan Lee
James Farland Jr. and Tyrese Daquan Lee(Pender Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURGAW, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina have arrested a second suspect in the armed robbery of a group of duck hunters.

WECT reports the Pender County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Tyrese Daquan Lee was taken into custody on Tuesday. Lee faces multiple charges, including armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The sheriff’s office says the four hunters were returning to their vehicles when they encountered the two suspects.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects shot one of the victims, then took the group’s money and weapons.

Deputies previously arrested James Farland Jr. in connection with the robberies.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers and a small cross sit at the scene where a City of Washington employee was killed in a...
Washington public works employee killed in tractor accident
Tangela Parker and Eric Parker
Couple wanted in North Carolina killing arrested in Arizona
Darwin Robinson, Jr.
Police charge man after woman’s body found in Jacksonville motel
Karl Shackleford, Jr.
UPDATE: Man arrested, faces charges in Kinston fatal shooting investigation
Fatal collision on I-26 heading towards Orangeburg leaves one dead.
Driver dies in fatal Duplin County crash

Latest News

body cam
North Carolina police reforms approved after body cam alteration removed
Teenager dies in Hertford County crash, 3 others hurt
Strong storms are possible late Sunday into Sunday night
First Alert Weather Day Sunday
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Continued hot and muggy; Isolated storms