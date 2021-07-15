Second suspect jailed in robbery of Pender County duck hunters

BURGAW, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina have arrested a second suspect in the armed robbery of a group of duck hunters.

WECT reports the Pender County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Tyrese Daquan Lee was taken into custody on Tuesday. Lee faces multiple charges, including armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The sheriff’s office says the four hunters were returning to their vehicles when they encountered the two suspects.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects shot one of the victims, then took the group’s money and weapons.

Deputies previously arrested James Farland Jr. in connection with the robberies.

