Rescues help take in nearly two dozen dogs from Lenoir County SPCA

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County SPCA received a bit of help last week after multiple rescues took nearly two dozen dogs in.

Lenoir County SPCA Rescue Coordinator Amanda Schmitz says the shelter had been experiencing pressure as it ran out of space for animals.

“It was a rough week we had dogs coming in nonstop all week we were reaching out to rescues nonstop to elevate some pressure and everyone was responding we are full also which is what is happening now after covid.”

On July 8, one rescue in Cary took four dogs, two which were heartworm positive. While one rescue in Virginia took another three dogs, all of which have since been adopted.

Autoplay Caption

In all, the shelter had 21 dogs make their way to rescues in an effort to help find their forever homes.

“All together we got 21 dogs out of the shelter in one single day it was stressful and so gratifying at the same time it was like a whirlwind hit the shelter.”

If you are looking to adopt, you can contact the Lenoir County SPCA at 252-520-0003, or email at spcalenoircounty@gmail.com. The shelter is open Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.