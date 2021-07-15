Rescues help take in nearly two dozen dogs from Lenoir County SPCA
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County SPCA received a bit of help last week after multiple rescues took nearly two dozen dogs in.
Lenoir County SPCA Rescue Coordinator Amanda Schmitz says the shelter had been experiencing pressure as it ran out of space for animals.
On July 8, one rescue in Cary took four dogs, two which were heartworm positive. While one rescue in Virginia took another three dogs, all of which have since been adopted.
In all, the shelter had 21 dogs make their way to rescues in an effort to help find their forever homes.
If you are looking to adopt, you can contact the Lenoir County SPCA at 252-520-0003, or email at spcalenoircounty@gmail.com. The shelter is open Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
