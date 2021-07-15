North Carolina police reforms approved after body cam alteration removed

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A wide-ranging criminal justice measure focused on weeding out problem law enforcement officers in North Carolina and giving mental health aid to others has cleared a House committee.

The measure received broad support Wednesday only after proposed changes to how certain officer body camera footage can be viewed by family members were deleted.

Civil rights groups and Democrats criticized those changes because they had been altered from what was included in the measure when the Senate approved the legislation unanimously in May.

Adjustments to body camera rules surfaced after a shooting death by Pasquotank County sheriffs’ deputies.

