New DMV license plate office opens in Greenville

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The DMV has opened a new Pitt County license plate office.

The new license plate agency is located in the new Department of Transportation building on North Creek Drive in Greenville. That’s just off the 264 bypass near the industrial park.

The agency will offer license plate services, including titles and renewals.

The new location is in addition to the existing agency on Stantonsburg Road in Greenville and the downtown Farmville location.

