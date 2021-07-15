NC fire marshal honors Lenoir County firefighters

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Some local firefighters were honored Wednesday for their bravery and life-saving efforts.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, who is also the state fire marshal, was in Lenoir County to present awards to firefighters with the Sandy Bottom, Southwood, and Deep Run Fire Departments.

The eight firefighters recognized responded to a mobile home fire back in April and entered the burning home through a window.

Causey says half of the crew fought the blaze while the others rescued residents trapped inside.

Sandy Bottom Chief Daniel Chewning says they train hard and he’s proud of his department’s performance. “It’s of course nice to get some gratitude and to see my guys get recognized with the recognition they deserve. You know they did a phenomenal job.”

Causey also awarded several grants to area volunteer fire departments to buy miscellaneous equipment.

