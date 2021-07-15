Advertisement

Millions of children miss routine vaccines during COVID pandemic

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – We know the coronavirus pandemic changed life as we know it.

Now, studies are finding it caused millions of children worldwide to miss routine vaccinations.

Researchers analyzed immunization data from 1980 to 2019 to estimate how many routine vaccinations would have been expected if the pandemic had never happened last year.

It found at least 17 million children worldwide likely missed routine vaccinations during the outbreak.

The study coincides with data showing orders for routine vaccines for children were also down during the pandemic.

The disruptions in vaccinations impacted both high-income and low-income nations.

Across all regions, it was most severe in April 2020, researchers found.

The study’s “expected estimates” are modeled after data from previous years as no one knows how many vaccinations would have occurred last year if the pandemic hadn’t happened.

The study was published Wednesday in The Lancet.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers and a small cross sit at the scene where a City of Washington employee was killed in a...
Washington public works employee killed in tractor accident
Tangela Parker and Eric Parker
Couple wanted in North Carolina killing arrested in Arizona
Darwin Robinson, Jr.
Police charge man after woman’s body found in Jacksonville motel
Karl Shackleford, Jr.
UPDATE: Man arrested, faces charges in Kinston fatal shooting investigation
Fatal collision on I-26 heading towards Orangeburg leaves one dead.
Driver dies in fatal Duplin County crash

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: A partly sunny and hot afternoon; Isolated storms
Sheli Nix & David Durham
Emerald Isle Police arrest two for vehicle break-ins
Recovery continues on the condo collapse site in Surfside, Fla.
'Half the building is gone,' 911 caller says in condo collapse
Supporters are demanding Tennessee's governor answer to the firing of the state's top...
Fired Tennessee health official speak up as COVID cases climb