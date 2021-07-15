Latest vaccine lottery winners introduced as state again surpasses 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - As the state surpassed 1,000 cases for the first time since May, state officials introduced the next two people to win the lottery aimed at motivating vaccinations.

Natalie Everett of Pineville is bringing home $1 million dollars while 16-year-old Jessica Klima of Greensboro is getting a $125,000 scholarship for college.

The state logged 1,020 cases on Thursday, a rise from the 995 the previous day.

The last time we saw over 1,000 cases was on May 19th.

“These numbers are well below where we were at the height of the pandemic but they are still really concerning and they are preventable with a COVID-19 vaccine,” said health secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen, “We continue to see that more than 99% of the new COVID cases are in people who are not fully vaccinated.”

In a press release, the state noted that Everett has previously had COVID-19 and that after doing her research she decided to get the vaccine to keep from getting the virus again.

