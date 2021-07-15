Advertisement

Latest vaccine lottery winners introduced as state again surpasses 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases

Natalie Everett (left) took home $1 million dollars while Jessica Klima (right) won a $125,000...
Natalie Everett (left) took home $1 million dollars while Jessica Klima (right) won a $125,000 scholarship for getting their COVID-19 vaccine.(UNC-TV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - As the state surpassed 1,000 cases for the first time since May, state officials introduced the next two people to win the lottery aimed at motivating vaccinations.

Natalie Everett of Pineville is bringing home $1 million dollars while 16-year-old Jessica Klima of Greensboro is getting a $125,000 scholarship for college.

The state logged 1,020 cases on Thursday, a rise from the 995 the previous day.

The last time we saw over 1,000 cases was on May 19th.

“These numbers are well below where we were at the height of the pandemic but they are still really concerning and they are preventable with a COVID-19 vaccine,” said health secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen, “We continue to see that more than 99% of the new COVID cases are in people who are not fully vaccinated.”

In a press release, the state noted that Everett has previously had COVID-19 and that after doing her research she decided to get the vaccine to keep from getting the virus again.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers and a small cross sit at the scene where a City of Washington employee was killed in a...
Washington public works employee killed in tractor accident
Darwin Robinson, Jr.
Police charge man after woman’s body found in Jacksonville motel
Tangela Parker and Eric Parker
Couple wanted in North Carolina killing arrested in Arizona
Teenager dies in Hertford County crash, 3 others hurt
Karl Shackleford, Jr.
UPDATE: Man arrested, faces charges in Kinston fatal shooting investigation

Latest News

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are skyrocketing in more than a dozen states, with nearly 60% of...
COVID-19: 99% of hospital patients are unvaccinated
COVID-19 daily cases in state near 1,000 for first time in months
Dr. Michelle Fiscus, former Tennessee vaccination chief, said officials gave her no specific...
Former Tenn. vaccine leader talks about firing
The delta variant is causing a surge of coronavirus cases in 46 states, according to CDC data.
COVID-19 cases back on the rise