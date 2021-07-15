Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Continued hot and muggy; Isolated storms

Forecast Discussion: The coastal high sitting over the coast of the Southeastern United States will keep hot and muggy air riding in on a southwest breeze through the end of the week. Rain chances will range between 10-30% each day as sea breeze fronts form near the coast and ease inland. Temperatures will continue to reach the low 90s each day through at least Friday and heat indices will make it feel up to ten degrees warmer at any time. The beaches will peak in the mid to upper 80s

A cold front will slowly approach the area late Sunday. Scattered showers and storms will move in ahead of the front late Sunday into Monday. Until then, rain chances will stay at around 20%.

Thursday

Isolated PM storm possible. Otherwise, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Rain chance: 20%. High of 91. Heat Index: 101°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Friday

Partly to mostly sunny with only an isolated storm possible. High of 91. Heat Index: 100. Wind: SW 5.

Saturday

Dry during the daytime but watching storm chances later. High near 90. Wind: SW 10.