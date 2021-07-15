Health officials concerned about rising COVID cases in NC & nationwide

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported over 1,000 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

NCDHHS also reported that over 50% of the COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, much like the national data, have come from the Delta variant. When asked her opinion on some of the recent numbers and guidelines being eased by the CDC, Lee Anne Sorto, of the North Carolina Community Health Center Association said, “There’s a lot of concern. When we go into stores, when we go to community events and festivals and fairs, we want to get back to normal life but when you look around and you see one out of 30 people wearing masks, is that really the only people that are unvaccinated, or wearing a mask for their own additional protection.” She went on to point out that this spike comes following a larger holiday like the 4th of July.

Nursing unions in the Washington D.C. called out the White House and the CDC asking them to do more to fight the spread of the new variant and asked for the CDC to require masks to be worn again, suggesting that those who are fully vaccinated still pose health risks to those who are not.

White House COVID-19 response team member Dr. Cameron Webb responded on behalf of the White House saying, “We’re always looking for new and additional ways to reach more people. For every group that you reach there’s always an explanation or a better understanding we can get for why folks haven’t yet been reached. We know that the currently unvaccinated people, upwards of one-third of them are still considering whether or not to get vaccinated and so we still have additional people who we can reach.”

Recent data from Vidant Medical Center shows they have had 75% of their COVID-19 tests return positive. Vidant also reported a slight increase of over 30 COVID-19 hospitalizations, five of which came overnight

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.