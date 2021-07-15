Advertisement

Founder of Kinston Teens running for city council

Chris Suggs running for Kinston City Council
Chris Suggs running for Kinston City Council(Chris Suggs Campaign)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Chris Suggs, the founder & CEO of Kinston Teens, filed to run as a candidate for the Kinston City Council in the 2021 Municipal Election on Wednesday afternoon.

Suggs, who is 21, started the nonprofit organization when he was 14 to focus on youth empowerment and community development in Lenoir County.

In a release from his campaign, they say If elected this fall, Suggs would become the youngest elected official in North Carolina and one of the youngest in the country.

Suggs earned degrees in Political Science & Religious Studies from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The deadline for candidates to file for the 2021 Municipal Election is Friday, July 16th at noon.

