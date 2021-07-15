Fishermen save newborn horse from drowning on the Outer Banks

COROLLA, N.C. (AP) - Some fishermen are being credited with saving a newborn horse from drowning in a canal on the Outer Banks.

The Corolla Wild Horse fund says on its Facebook page that a foal born on Saturday was struggling in a canal on Monday. According to the post, three nearby fishermen rescued the foal, named Beatrice, from the water.

Welcome foal #7! This filly was born on Saturday, July 10. Her name is Beatrice. Beatrice has had an exciting first... Posted by Corolla Wild Horse Fund on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Owen Carson also posted to Facebook that as he and his buddies were heading out to fish, they saw the foal with its frantic parents looking on. Carson said he and his friends circled back, and he waded into the water to guide the foal to safety.

