First Alert Weather Day Sunday

A front will approach late Sunday firing off scattered strong storms
By Jim Howard
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
First Alert Weather Day late Sunday into Sunday night

A cold front will slowly approach eastern North Carolina late Sunday. Scattered showers and storms will move in ahead of the front late in the day Sunday and persist into Monday. Sunday will be a First Alert Weather day with the chance for a few strong storms late in the day along with some heavy downpours.

Strong storms are possible late Sunday into Sunday night
Strong storms are possible late Sunday into Sunday night(Jim Howard)
