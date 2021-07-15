Event will benefit Tarboro family in need

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A community is coming together in one eastern Carolina town to help a family who makes it their goal to help others.

Kelly Spivey is the organizer of a local nonprofit and always finds ways to give back to the community.

So, when her family started facing hardships, the community decided it was their time to help them.

Kelly is a mother, wife, friend, and described as being a doer, giver, and organizer of Kelly’s Community Pantry, a place where people can donate items to families in need.

Kelly and her husband lost a baby last year and are currently expecting another in a couple of months.

But recently, Kelly and her family received some not-so-good news about her husband.

He went in for a checkup and was sent to oncology, where they found out that he has stage four b-cell lymphoma.

Now, the community that the Spivey’s have helped for so long, decided to give back to them.

“Bringing the community together and also for the Spivey’s because they’re always looking out for everybody else so it’s nice. As much as it is for them, it makes you feel good to do outside of what you normally do.”

Brandy’s food truck is just one of many vendors that will be at the Tarboro Brewing Company this weekend for a community event to benefit the Spivey family who say they are living in the right place at the right time.

“We really rely on our faith to get us through everything and just to see so many people sending prayers and love and everything has really.. I’m trying not to cry. The hormones and everything, it’s really blown me away.”

As a surprise to the Spivey’s, A Small Town Brunch was created and proceeds from the vendors go to the Spivey family.

The Small Town Brunch is this Saturday at the Tarboro Brewing Company from 11am to 4pm and will have live music from Chapter Three Band, vendors and it’s free to the public.

Vendors who are set to be in attendance are: Brandy’s, Sunset Slush, Tarboro Coffee House, Tarboro Parks and Rec, It’s A Zoo Life, and much more.

Organizers say they want to give a special shout-out to the Tarboro Police Department for making it so easy to block off the roads around Tarboro Brewing for the event.

Here is a link to the Spivey Family Go Fund Me Page.

To follow the Spivey Family’s story, you can visit their Facebook Page.

