Emerald Isle Police arrest two for vehicle break-ins

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man and a woman are facing charges police say are in connection to a series of car break-ins on Emerald Isle.

Police there say that they’ve arrested David Durham, 30, and Sheli Nix, 49, both of Havelock.

The pair have been charged by officers with four counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle as well as larceny of a firearm and having stolen items.

Police said the arrest was possible after they reviewed security footage showing a man walking under a house to look at car. Officers then pulled over a vehicle that had a man inside matching the description of the person on the video. A search of the car found items like wallets that were believed to have been stolen, police said.

The two were given a $15,000 secured bond.

Police say they have unclaimed property that was discovered in connection to the car break-ins. Give police a call at 252-354-2021 if you believe it’s yours.

