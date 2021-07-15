Advertisement

Ayden-Grifton’s Vito Boyd earns Bill Dooley Scholar-Athlete Award

Recent Ayden-Grifton High School graduate Alphonso "Vito" Boyd stands next to Ayden-Grifton...
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) Ayden-Grifton High School’s Alphonso “Vito” Boyd has been named the recipient of the 2021 Bill Dooley Scholar-Athlete Award, which includes a $10,000 scholarship, announced on Tuesday by The National Football Foundation’s Bill Dooley Chapter.

Boyd played for head coach Paul Cornwell and Todd Lipe and earned all-conference honors as a lineman three seasons while serving as a team captain in final campaign. In addition, he was selected to play in the 2021 North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game, which will take place July 21 at Jamieson Stadium on the campus of Grimsley High School in Greensboro.

The son of Janice Whitfield, Boyd will attend North Carolina A&T University in the fall of 2021.

Boyd will be honored at the annual Pigskin Preview on Friday, July 23 at the Embassy Suites in Cary.

The Bill Dooley Scholar-Athlete Award recognizes the top football high school senior student-athlete within the chapter’s geographical region, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Pitt County and Wake County. The National Football Foundation’s Bill Dooley Chapter is in its 26th year of providing scholarships to high school student-athletes.

About the NFF Bill Dooley Chapter

On August 23, 1995, Bill Dooley, one of the winningest coaches in the Atlantic Coast Conference history, invited athletic directors, coaches and representatives from the University of North Carolina, Duke University, N.C. Central University and North Carolina State University to join him and N.C. Governor Jim Hunt at the State Capitol Old Senate Chambers. It was at that meeting the universities pledged their support to the newly formed NFFCHOF Chapter and its mission. In 2012, East Carolina University joined the Chapter and, in 2014, the NFFCHOF Board of Directors unanimously voted to name the chapter after its founder.

