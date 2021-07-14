Weather causing a hay shortage in eastern Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Some local animal owners are finding it hard to get their hands on hay to feed horses and livestock.

Pitt County Agricultural Extension agent Andy Burlingham says the dry spring conditions here in the east got the hay crop off to a slow start, and now the wet summer months are making it difficult to get the hay out of the fields.

He says the challenging conditions in eastern Carolina combined with the dry weather in western states have led to a national shortage of hay.

Burlingham recommends contacting local growers and getting on their supply lists if you need hay for your animals.

He says despite the challenging start the crop could still end up being strong.

Burlingham says, “Conditions always usually improve by the time we get into August and September so just have some patience. Second cutting hay will be starting really soon and we can hope for better conditions then and you should be able to find some then.”

You can contact your local agricultural extension office for help locating growers.

