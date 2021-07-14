Water outage scheduled overnight for Maysville

MAYSILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Town of Maysville is planning a water outage from Midnight, July 14th, until 3:00 a.m. Thursday, July 15th.

Contractors hit the town’s water main on Tuesday.

Public works made a temporary repair to get the system back online. To properly repair it, crews will need to excavate down to the water main and shut off the water to the town.

The town says when customers wake up Thursday morning, they will be under a System Pressure Advisory, which means they will need to boil water for human use until bacteriological tests can be completed.

A boil water advisory means customers should boil all water for one minute and then cool before use.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.