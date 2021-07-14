Advertisement

Washington public works employee killed in tractor accident

City of Washington
City of Washington(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - An employee for the Washington Public Works Department was killed in a tractor accident Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

Washington City Manager Jonathan Russell says the employee was mowing a ditch bank along a drainage canal behind the Pizza Inn and Economy Lodge around noon when his tractor rolled over him and killed him.

While the name of the employee has not been released, Russell says “he was a great and well liked guy and this is a big shock for everyone that knows him.” Officials say he was with the public works department for 8 years.

Russell says OSHA has been called in to investigate, along with Washington police and other agencies.

