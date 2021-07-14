Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Craven County
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A routine traffic stop led to a drug bust in Craven County.
Deputies arrested Nicholas Daugherty, 33, of Cove City on Monday and charged him with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substance.
Officials say they searched his car during a traffic stop on Glenburnie Road in New Bern. They say they found heroin inside.
He’s being held in the Craven County jail under a $250,000 bond.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.