Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A routine traffic stop led to a drug bust in Craven County.

Deputies arrested Nicholas Daugherty, 33, of Cove City on Monday and charged him with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substance.

Officials say they searched his car during a traffic stop on Glenburnie Road in New Bern. They say they found heroin inside.

He’s being held in the Craven County jail under a $250,000 bond.

