Advertisement

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Craven County

Nicholas Daugherty
Nicholas Daugherty(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A routine traffic stop led to a drug bust in Craven County.

Deputies arrested Nicholas Daugherty, 33, of Cove City on Monday and charged him with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substance.

Officials say they searched his car during a traffic stop on Glenburnie Road in New Bern. They say they found heroin inside.

He’s being held in the Craven County jail under a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlyn Sasser
Vidant Medical Center police officer facing assault charge in “off-campus incident”
Officers say Terrence Plymouth, 22, of Kinston was shot outside of a home on Harding Avenue...
POLICE: 22-year-old fatally shot in Kinston, no arrests made
Carolina Beach
52-year-old man dies after being pulled from water during ocean rescue in Carolina Beach
Tarvis Everett, Jamelle Everett, and Jarvis Everett
Three men arrested in 2020 New Bern murder
Eastern North Carolina hiring woes.
Many ENC jobs go unfilled, some employers forced to close

Latest News

Captain Bruce Norman retires.
Emerald Isle Fire Department captain retires
City of Washington
Washington public works employee killed in tractor accident
Tangela Parker and Eric Parker
Couple wanted in North Carolina killing arrested in Arizona
elevators
7-year-old boy dies in North Carolina home elevator accident