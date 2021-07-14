Shorebirds blast Wood Ducks on camp day to even series

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN/BIRDS) - The Delmarva Shorebirds continued their hot swinging ways, hanging a 10-spot on the Down East Wood Ducks in a 10-2 win on Wednesday afternoon at Grainger Stadium.

The Shorebirds (38-22) had their eyes on avoiding just their second three-game losing streak of the season as they met the Wood Ducks (33-28) in game two of their series.

Delmarva got the scoring started in the top of the third. Andrew Martinez was hit by a pitch to begin the frame and then advanced to second on a wild pitch. One out later, Ramon Rodriguez singled him home to open the scoring.

After Down East had put six runs up in the fourth inning the night prior, the Shorebirds returned the favor in today’s contest. Hudson Haskin singled to start the inning and one out later swiped second. After a groundout, Jean Carmona singled to right to score Haskin. Martinez was hit by a pitch again and Yorkislandy Alvarez then walked to load the bases. Rodriguez produced his second RBI of the day when he was then hit by a pitch. With the sacks still full, Lamar Sparks unloaded them for a grand slam, his first career homer, to make it 7-0 Delmarva.

The Shorebirds stoked their lead with a Martinez solo homer in the fifth, his fourth of the year, and a TT Bowens two-run shot in the sixth, his team-leading tenth.

Down East spoiled the Shorebirds shutout bid in the ninth thanks to an RBI double from Dustin Harris and an RBI single for Keyber Rodriguez, but it was too little, too late, as Delmarva wrapped up their 10-2 victory.

Ignacio Feliz (4-0) picked up yet another win for the Shorebirds with five solid frames, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk, while striking out four. Feliz ran his scoreless innings streak up to 19.1 innings before finally conceding a run in the ninth inning of today’s contest.

John Matthews (2-3) swallowed the loss for Down East after being shellacked for seven runs in 3.2 innings, allowing six hits and a walk, striking out six.

Brandon Young did not factor into the decision for Delmarva, but he was stellar. Young started and fired four shutout innings, allowing just a hit and a walk, while tying a career high by striking out seven.

Every starter in the Delmarva lineup collected at least one hit. Haskin went 4-for-5 with two runs scored plus two stolen bases while Rodriguez finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Down East was limited to five hits and was held out of the runs column until the ninth when Harris produced an RBI double.

The Shorebirds will try to back up their stellar performance when they meet the Wood Ducks again on Thursday, July 15. Delmarva hands the ball to Shane Davis (4-2, 5.90) while Down East counters with Florencio Serrano (1-0, 0.00). First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. from Grainger Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.