Police charge man after woman’s body found in Jacksonville motel

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing murder charges after a woman’s body was discovered in a Jacksonville motel room.

Jacksonville Police said that Darwin Robinson, Jr., 24, of Jacksonville, was arrested and charged with murder and robbery.

Officers found the body of Miranda Hullender around 5:23 p.m. this past Monday in a room at the Triangle Motor Inn at 246 Wilmington Highway.

Police said Robinson was identified as the suspect with help from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

Robinson is being held without bond.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that anyone with information should call 910-938-6521.

